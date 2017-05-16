LOL, ROFL, LMAO — Irrfan Khan’s hilarious video tells you what this new-age lingo means

Irrfan Khan subtlety critiques the present generation in the video. (Source: FilterCopy/Facebook) Irrfan Khan subtlety critiques the present generation in the video. (Source: FilterCopy/Facebook)

Irrfan Khan has seldom followed the herd. The talented actor has, more often not, carved an alternative path for himself, and this is clearly reflected in his choice of films. However, the actor seems to have gone an extra mile this time to promote his upcoming film, Hindi Medium. The actor recently collaborated with the media company, FilterCopy and made an extremely hilarious video.

Talking about the affinity of the Millennials to speak in abbreviations, and the inability of those, who have recently learnt English, to understand social media, the actor in the video suggests some solutions. To those clueless parents and the hapless souls, the actor offers a LitBit, much like a FitBit, and feels wearing it will help them comprehend the LOLs and the LMAOs that are used on social media.

In his true inimitable style the actor critiques the present generation, and their too-cool-to-speak-to-parents attitude. He does touch a raw nerve in the video, but infuses an infectious humour while putting his message across.

Watch the video here.

Earlier, Khan had also collaborated with comedy outfit AIB for a spoof on ‘Every party song’, which was a smashing hit in the online space as well.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd