VIDEO: Wondering ‘log kya kahenge?’ Pakistanis take a satirical dig at that mentality

Have you ever had a ‘log kya kahenge’ moment? (Source: Teeli/YouTube) Have you ever had a ‘log kya kahenge’ moment? (Source: Teeli/YouTube)

Many of us have often been told that while we are independent individuals, we also are a part of a society. Unfortunately, this comes along with certain dos and don’ts, which sometimes tends to be beyond rational reasoning. Whether it is your lifestyle or the kind of clothes you wear, someone somewhere is always judging you, forcing your parents to repeat the famous line ‘Log kya kahenge’. The phrase reminds you that no matter what you do, someone is always keeping a watch on your actions.

To understand who these people are and why are they so interested in other peoples’ lives, Pakistani video content brand Teeli decided to raise the questions. In the video, a woman is being judged by three people; the neighbours, her aunt and ‘nobody’. All these three people – who have basically nothing to do with this lady’s life – come together to judge her on a picture she posted. And, by the end of the video she – as an individual – is not approved by ‘log’. Watch the clip to know what really happens.

Watch the video here.

Can you relate with this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

