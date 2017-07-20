LIVE VIDEO: Millions are watching this stunning storm on Facebook, but is it real?

The stunning storm has caught many eyeballs. (Source: Newsfeed/Facebook) The stunning storm has caught many eyeballs. (Source: Newsfeed/Facebook)

A stunning storm was caught on shutters as it swirled in the sky in United States. Circling and making a shape like a majestic blue rainbow in the sky, it eradicates sparkling light near the town of Wall, South Dakota, USA. The sound of thunder can be heard in the background as the blue rays speed up in the sky.

Shared on Facebook by Newsfeed, the live video has been viewed more than 2.5 millions times so far, and it has also garnered almost 77,000 shares. However, a lot of users are also calling it “fake” and saying that “the video is on repeat”.

Watch the video here.

What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments below.

