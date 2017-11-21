Top Stories

VIDEO: BAM! Bus blocks LIVE shoot of Georgia Dome implosion at just the WRONG time

A weather channel caught the perfect spot across the street to capture Georgia Dome implosion, and live-streamed the crowd for over 40 minutes. But, just at the crucial moment, everything went wrong.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 21, 2017 9:54 pm
georgia dome, georgia dome implosion, weather channel live shoot, bus block weather channel live shoot The live video shoot of Georgia Dome implosion went horribly wrong! (Source: Twitter)
What if you are all set to capture a live shot, but seconds before real moment, something entirely blocks your view? Wouldn’t that be totally frustrating? In one such incident, a weather channel was all set to capture the planned destruction of the Georgia Dome – but at the last moment, a bus blocked the view and shattered their well-set plan.

The camera man seemed to have caught a perfect spot across the street, and live-streamed the crowd for over 40 minutes. But, just at the crucial moment, everything went wrong – like it had been scripted for a comical clip. A 43-second clip has emerged on Twitter that puts the spotlight on the implosion and the bus blocking the view. “I am CRYING. The Weather Channel set up for a live shot of the Georgia Dome being imploded, and at the perfectly wrong time … this happened,” the tweet read.

Watch the video here.

