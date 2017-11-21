VIDEO: BAM! Bus blocks LIVE shoot of Georgia Dome implosion at just the WRONG time

The live video shoot of Georgia Dome implosion went horribly wrong! (Source: Twitter) The live video shoot of Georgia Dome implosion went horribly wrong! (Source: Twitter)

What if you are all set to capture a live shot, but seconds before real moment, something entirely blocks your view? Wouldn’t that be totally frustrating? In one such incident, a weather channel was all set to capture the planned destruction of the Georgia Dome – but at the last moment, a bus blocked the view and shattered their well-set plan.

The camera man seemed to have caught a perfect spot across the street, and live-streamed the crowd for over 40 minutes. But, just at the crucial moment, everything went wrong – like it had been scripted for a comical clip. A 43-second clip has emerged on Twitter that puts the spotlight on the implosion and the bus blocking the view. “I am CRYING. The Weather Channel set up for a live shot of the Georgia Dome being imploded, and at the perfectly wrong time … this happened,” the tweet read.

Watch the video here.

I am CRYING. The Weather Channel set up for a live shot of the Georgia Dome being imploded, and at the perfectly wrong time … this happened (via @ajc): pic.twitter.com/LA0cXpC7oX — Brett Taylor (@Brett_A_Taylor) November 20, 2017

