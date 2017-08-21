VIDEO: Listen to London’s Big Ben’s last bong before it goes silent till 2021

LIVE: Big Ben’s last bong! Watch London’s historic clock strike for last time until 2021. The Elizabeth Tower, home to the Great Clock and housing the bells Big Ben, is seen in London, on Monday, August 21, 2017. On 21 August, at noon, Big Ben’s famous bongs will sound for the last time before major conservation works are carried out. (Source: AP) LIVE: Big Ben’s last bong! Watch London’s historic clock strike for last time until 2021. The Elizabeth Tower, home to the Great Clock and housing the bells Big Ben, is seen in London, on Monday, August 21, 2017. On 21 August, at noon, Big Ben’s famous bongs will sound for the last time before major conservation works are carried out. (Source: AP)

The UK’s iconic Big Ben will go silent for four long years as restoration work of the Elizabeth Tower takes place till 2021. Along with the bell, even the lamp on top of the tower will be switched off. This will be a first in more than 70 years, according to authorities. The Big Ben is last supposed to ring at midday on August 21 (Monday), and a video of which was streamed live on several platforms online.

This is said to be the longest period that the clock will be silent ever since it started chiming in 1889, four years after the tower was installed. Along with the bell, the historic Ayrton Light – which is switched on in the evening whenever Parliament is sitting – will also be switched off. The lamp was previously turned off only during both world wars.

The Elizabeth Tower, home to the Great Clock and Big Ben, is currently undergoing a complex programme of renovation work that will safeguard it for future generations. While this vital work takes place, the Great Bell’s world famous striking will be paused until 2021 to ensure the safety of those working in the Tower. The House of Commons has said it will look again at the length of time it will be silenced after “concerns”.

Watch the live telecast here.

(The bell rings 48 minutes into the live stream.)

The huge clock, which has run almost uninterrupted since 1859, will be stopped for several months so that Parliament’s clockmakers can work on the spring that holds the 13ft (4m) pendulum and remove the hands from each of the four faces. The 13.5 British tonne Big Ben bell will cease to sound the hours while the clock is stopped, and will be cleaned and checked for cracks.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd