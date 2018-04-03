This ADORABLE video of a 4-year-old crawling into the men’s washroom and talking to the guy inside is going viral

Andrew Hall, who works at Chic-fil-A in Lynchburg, an eatery in the USA, was taken aback when he saw a little one’s head popping out from under the door of the washroom. (Source: Andrew Hall/Twitter) Andrew Hall, who works at Chic-fil-A in Lynchburg, an eatery in the USA, was taken aback when he saw a little one’s head popping out from under the door of the washroom. (Source: Andrew Hall/Twitter)

A video of a toddler calmly crawling into a men’s washroom and chit-chatting with the occupant of the loo (while he was doing his business) has gone viral and obviously so. Andrew Hall, who works at Chic-fil-A in Lynchburg, an eatery in the USA, was taken aback when he saw a little one’s head popping out from under the door of the washroom. According to local reports, the little one was four-year-old Levi Stevens, whose mother had asked him to wash his hands and he was just asking Hall for help. He started recording what Stevens was saying before politely asking him to shut the door as he leaves, amidst amused laughs. After Hall uploaded the video on Twitter, Melissa Stevens, the mother of the adorable little boy took to Facebook to explain.

Before getting to what she had to say, watch the video here.

Chick Fil a never ceases to amaze me. And yes it was my pleasure! pic.twitter.com/GZoB7Bm5T7 — drew. (@achandrew13) 27 March 2018

“I was at chic fillet last night with my kids. I told Levi we needed to go wash our hands. He then runs as fast as he can straight to the men’s room! (My husband was not with us) I was yelling at him to wait-not that one! But he didn’t listen… I opened the door from the side and yelled for him to come out and again- he did not ( he is 4 btw) I could hear him chatting with someone so I assumed everything was ok- it sounded like someone was maybe helping him- I was still contemplating just barging in and grabbing him but it wasn’t long and he came out. We then went to the ladies room to wash his hands, then ate and went on our merry way.

This morning I get a call from a friend asking if I had seen “the viral video of A kid that looks like Levi in the chic fillet bathroom!?!” Ummmm… we were just there last night- omg – what could this be!? I held my breath and watched the video…of my sweet, fearless boy asking for help to wash his hands (there’s a little more to it than that)…”

Hall’s video meanwhile garnered responses on social media in no time, especially from people who couldn’t get over how cute little Levi was. Len Stevens, his father, too responded to Hall’s tweet, apologising on his son’s behalf and thanking him for handling the situation so well.

Hey, Drew. That’s my boy. I’m terribly sorry for the intrusion. He’s very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much. You handled it extremely well. Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor about this! — Len Stevens (@LenStevens1) 27 March 2018

No no Mr. Stevens it’s ok he was just doing what kids do. I’m sure I did the same thing back in the day. You got a good kid he seems fearless and defiantly outgoing. — drew. (@achandrew13) 27 March 2018

This is so cute 😭I liked how you answered him when he asked what your name was. And your voice is cute too lol — newyorkflowerpot (@abigailmoreau) 28 March 2018

LMAO so relatable pic.twitter.com/NryUXm1XHF — kara anne (@bfc4_kara) 27 March 2018

😭😭 you were so nice to him too omg ❤️❤️❤️ — Nash (@nashh17) 27 March 2018

And love how he asked “What’s your name?” And proceeded to slide under with no fucks 😂😂😂 — Dari Dee (@_TheCharmer) 27 March 2018

Lmao 😂😂😂 had me too tickled — Dari Dee (@_TheCharmer) 27 March 2018

He asked for your name then said “okay” and came right in 😂😂 — Angie | Sanha ♡ (@angiexmariex) 27 March 2018

Adorable, isn’t it?!

