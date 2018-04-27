WATCH: This lip reading of Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing will leave you ROFL-ing

Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing with the US Congress has become the butt of all jokes on social media. (Source: Bad Lip Reading/YouTube) Mark Zuckerberg’s hearing with the US Congress has become the butt of all jokes on social media. (Source: Bad Lip Reading/YouTube)

After the infamous Cambridge Analytica data breach controversy, which claimed that Facebook compromised with the personal data of about 87 million users, Mark Zuckerberg has become the target of many jokes, memes and sarcastic one-liners on social media. While Jimmy Kimmel had a funny take on Facebook accessing our data, there is much buzz on social media around it — right from viral memes from Congressional testimony to Zuckerberg’s booster chair.

It seems like people can’t get enough of the Facebook CEO and yet again, a video of Zuckerberg’s spoof lip reading is doing the rounds on social media. Shared by Bad Lip Reading, the 5.47-minute clip has synced the actual testimony with hilarious captions. Wondering what all has been dubbed on the speakers? Give this video a watch.

Watch the video here:

