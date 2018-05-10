WATCH: LGBTQIA activists share self-discovery stories and it will open your eyes

LGBTQIA rights activists from across the Middle East and North Africa share their stories of self-discovery. (Source: HumanRightsWatch/YouTube) LGBTQIA rights activists from across the Middle East and North Africa share their stories of self-discovery. (Source: HumanRightsWatch/YouTube)

When it comes to homosexuality, it is often misunderstood and with all the stigma attached to the subject, people seldom have an open discussion about it. However, when someone comes out and talks about the “elephant in the room”, there are many who get inspired.

Dwelling on the same concept, a video posted by HumanRightsWatch features various LGBTQIA activists from the Middle East and North Africa who choose to speak about the time when they went on a journey of self-discovery and figured out their orientation.

Sharing how their beliefs were different from the things they were going through, they brought out the common discomfort that they felt during the experience. Captioned ‘No longer alone’, the 6.37-minute clip sheds light on the stories of people from different communities, who have somehow faced similar things and rediscovered themselves.

Watch the video here:

Do you know someone who also fears coming out of the closet? Show them this empowering clip.

