‘Let Kaveri Flow’: This short film’s take on the Cauvery water dispute explores the debate in a new light

With a aim to promote afforestation and let the river thrive, this short film tries to highlight the environmental issues shawdowed by the Cauvery water dispute. (Source: Early Man Film/ Vimeo) With a aim to promote afforestation and let the river thrive, this short film tries to highlight the environmental issues shawdowed by the Cauvery water dispute. (Source: Early Man Film/ Vimeo)

As the historic verdict of the Cauvery water dispute was given out by the Supreme Court of India on February 16, it was started a new debate and discussion. The age-old dispute between Karnataka, the state where the river originates and Tamil Nadu, where it is the largest river — is all about ‘unfair’ use of the total water. The modern-day water-war that has often been marred by protests, violence and even death. While Karnataka claims the verdict as a “victory” and TN as a “disappointment”, political leaders seem to be missing a fact how many actions in the war has been killing the river slowly. Damaging its ecological balance and aid to global warming and climate change.

Amid all the mathematical calculations and discussions about the long-term benefit of the verdict to both the states, a film on the ‘Holy Ganga of South’ is going viral. The film made in Kodava, the native language of Kodava-speaking communities in the Kodagu region where the river originates, narrates the tale of the River Cauvery. From the ancient history of his mythological existence of how it was created by Lord Shiva’s blessing to the modern-day harmful impacts of mining in the basin — the film captures the entire trajectory of the river. The film highlights the plight of the river, which is referred to as Goddess Kaveri Amman, and how she is dying a slow death as her children continue to water they ignore her death.

The allegory underlines that the present actions of man — be it deforestations or mining have led to the return of the demon Shoorapadma that once turned the basin dry and left it without water and jeopardised life.

Watch the video here:

The SC verdict is significant as for the first time took cognizance of the availability of groundwater, in determining the quantum of water sharing, is expected to create ripple effects in inter-basin and inter-state water disputes. The apex court raised Karnataka’s share of the Cauvery waters by 14.75 thousand million cubic feet to 284.75 TMC ft and reduced Tamil Nadu’s share from 419 TMC ft to 404.25 TMC ft.

