  • Associate Sponsor
Express Eye
  • ‘Let Kaveri Flow’: This short film’s take on the Cauvery water dispute explores the debate in a new light

‘Let Kaveri Flow’: This short film’s take on the Cauvery water dispute explores the debate in a new light

The allegory in the film underlines that the present actions of man — be it deforestations or mining — have led to the return of the demon Shoorapadma that once turned the basin dry and left it without water and jeopardised life.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 18, 2018 1:21 pm
cauvery, kaveri, cauvery river, history of kaveri river, Cauvery water dispute, Supreme Court verdict on Cauvery, What is Cauvery Verdict, Cauvery Verdict means, Cauvery final verdict, Cauvery water dispute verdict, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Indian Express With a aim to promote afforestation and let the river thrive, this short film tries to highlight the environmental issues shawdowed by the Cauvery water dispute. (Source: Early Man Film/ Vimeo)
Related News

As the historic verdict of the Cauvery water dispute was given out by the Supreme Court of India on February 16, it was started a new debate and discussion. The age-old dispute between Karnataka, the state where the river originates and Tamil Nadu, where it is the largest river — is all about ‘unfair’ use of the total water. The modern-day water-war that has often been marred by protests, violence and even death. While Karnataka claims the verdict as a “victory” and TN as a “disappointment”, political leaders seem to be missing a fact how many actions in the war has been killing the river slowly. Damaging its ecological balance and aid to global warming and climate change.

Amid all the mathematical calculations and discussions about the long-term benefit of the verdict to both the states, a film on the ‘Holy Ganga of South’ is going viral. The film made in Kodava, the native language of Kodava-speaking communities in the Kodagu region where the river originates, narrates the tale of the River Cauvery. From the ancient history of his mythological existence of how it was created by Lord Shiva’s blessing to the modern-day harmful impacts of mining in the basin — the film captures the entire trajectory of the river. The film highlights the plight of the river, which is referred to as Goddess Kaveri Amman, and how she is dying a slow death as her children continue to water they ignore her death.

The allegory underlines that the present actions of man — be it deforestations or mining have led to the return of the demon Shoorapadma that once turned the basin dry and left it without water and jeopardised life.

Watch the video here: 

The SC verdict is significant as for the first time took cognizance of the availability of groundwater, in determining the quantum of water sharing, is expected to create ripple effects in inter-basin and inter-state water disputes. The apex court raised Karnataka’s share of the Cauvery waters by 14.75 thousand million cubic feet to 284.75 TMC ft and reduced Tamil Nadu’s share from 419 TMC ft to 404.25 TMC ft.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 18: Latest News