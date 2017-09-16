VIDEO: Lena Headey spews EPIC Cersei-style ‘Game of Thrones’ hate on Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel plays the real Game of Thrones with Cersei Lannister! (Source: Łukasz Matysek/YouTube) Jimmy Kimmel plays the real Game of Thrones with Cersei Lannister! (Source: Łukasz Matysek/YouTube)

Game of Thrones fans are still under the spell of the show even though Season 7 went off-air a long time ago, and there’s still some time before Season 8 releases. Living up to the fantasy fever, Lena Headey locked horns with Jimmy Kimmel in an epic GOT-inspired insult war on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Getting into the character of Cersei Lannister, she rebuked and trashed him on his show, and managed to get the last word too!

The duo drank from a goblet of wine and indulged in a bit of trash-talk! Here are a few key moments from the show that will give you a dose of sarcasm and satire.

When Kimmel asked Headey if he should pour the wine, and she replied in her signature Cersei tone, “Don’t touch it!”

When Cersei threw the first bomb!

But, Kimmel won with his incest joke!

And, Cersei was back with her venom.

The last time? Well, that stung!

But, Cersei stuck with her savagery until the bitter end.

And, Kimmel had no choice but to accept that she’s the “master” at it. The 2.55-minute video is breaking the Internet.

Watch the video here.

It seems Headey is never out of character!

