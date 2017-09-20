Only in Express

VIDEO: Lawyer in Uttar Pradesh mercilessly hits client for alleged non-payment of fees

The lawyer, from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera mercilessly hitting his client after the latter allegedly failed to pay for a chalan.

The man, however, has claimed that he had settled his dues.
It is a known fact that nothing in life comes for free. If you buy anything or have used the services of any professional then you ought to pay for it. It is, as they say, only fair. But there does arise circumstances where one is unable to. Whether it is right or wrong and what were the situation that caused it calls for a separate debate. But perhaps we would all choose to agree that there must be a decent way one should be treated if they at all fail to pay. However, a lawyer in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh flouted all decency. According to a video shared by news agency ANI, a lawyer in the city can be seen hitting his client mercilessly after the latter allegedly failed to pay the ‘Chalan’ that was issued in his name.

However, the client was later quoted saying he had settled the chalan, and was hit when he wanted his money back owing to the lawyer’s inefficiency. “I had paid the lawyer Rs 5000 to settle a chalan. He was unable to do my work. When I asked him for my money back,he kicked me,” he said.

