Late Night Show’s Stephen Colbert says Trump Jr is his own ‘deep throat’; watch video

The hosts of late night shows had a ball last night after Donald Trump Jr did the unthinkable – he actually tweeted out information on his correspondence with a trusted Trump family intermediary Rob Goldstone, in which he was promised information from a Russian government insider that would incriminate Hillary Clinton. This was done in a bid to be “transparent”. US President Donald Trump even said that his son had done a good job.

Given that the Trumps had maintained they had no contact with the Russians thus far on this, the news is bigly!

These were his tweets.

Here’s my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

As much as this puts paid to the efforts of many a journalist following up on this investigative story (one even tweeted out his lament, inspiring a flurry of well-deserved memes), the tweets did give Late Night host Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah enough fodder for their bits. And we aren’t complaining.

In The Late Show, Colbert, while referring to the recent incident said, “Just a reminder: these e-mails were leaked by Donald Trump Jr. himself. He’s his own Deep Throat, O.K.? He’s Deep-Throating himself. It’s impressive.”

Watch the video here.



And like Noah said on The Daily Show, “The e-mails giveth the presidency, and the e-mails shall taketh it away!” He went to add that “Donald Jr is now the first thing Trump regrets putting his name on.”

Watch the video here.

