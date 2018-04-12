VIDEO: Watch the 86-yr-old Lake Barkley Bridge crumble in seconds!

It took no time for the Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton to turn into pieces after the blast. (Source: KYTCDistrict1/Facebook) It took no time for the Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton to turn into pieces after the blast. (Source: KYTCDistrict1/Facebook)

The Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton, USA, which was opened in 1932, was demolished by using explosives on April 11. The 3,104ft bridge cost around $566,000 (Rs 3.7 crore) to build and was officially named The Henry R Lawrence Memorial Bridge, according to a local report. A video of the blast was posted by the Kentucky Transport Cabinet’s Facebook page.

Giving full details about the blast, the post read, “Explosive Demolition of Old US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton. This is the live video. It runs about 11 minutes. The blast is about 5 minutes in. Sorry, I couldn’t get the editor to work to shorten it. You’ll notice the crowd reacts to the visual several seconds before you hear the explosion. That is the result of our overlook being about 3500 ft. south of the bridge and the time it took for the sound to travel that distance. After the detonation you can hear the echo of the blast bouncing off the bluffs along the lake, then return as a second echo. The folks who joined us at our overlook commented on how long the sound reverberated up and down the lake. We hope everyone had a good time.”

Watch the video here:

Both road and boat traffic was stopped prior to the detonation of the bridge and the staff stayed around the area for over 24 hours after the explosion to clear the old bridge from the lake. Moreover, a replacement of the old bridge is already in use stated a BBC report.

