Video: This Kylie Jenner and Stormi-inspired manicure is grossing people out

A nail artist recreated Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s picture, and it’s giving people nightmares. (Source: nail_sunny, kyliejenner Instagram) A nail artist recreated Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s picture, and it’s giving people nightmares. (Source: nail_sunny, kyliejenner Instagram)

American TV show personality and new mom Kylie Jenner’s first photo of daughter Stormi Webster created quite a buzz on social media. So much so that the adorable picture of her newborn baby inspired a Russian salon artist to recreate the same photo with a tiny clay hand wrapped around a fake nail. As adorable as the concept of love on your nail may sound, the actual recreation has freaked people out, and yet the video had been viewed more than 20,00,000 times on Instagram, at the time of writing.

At first, the gel pink nails look normal but then what appears to be a clay model of Jenner’s thumb and Stormi’s hand looks terrifying when they are glued to one figure. “I feel bad for the woman who got her nails done like this”, exclaims one of the viewers. “One of the creepiest sh*ts I saw in my life”, says another.

Check the video here.

The nail artist later even shared another picture of the artwork, asking people to comment if they liked it or not.

This is not the first time that the artist has got inspired by Jenner’s Instagram post. Previously, the salon shared a video of a miniature pregnant Jenner doll being crafted and attached to a nude manicure.

