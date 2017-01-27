VIDEO: Social media furious after Kuwaiti prankster sets man on fire

Jassim Rajab played the prank to find out how masculine the screams would be. (Source: YouTube) Jassim Rajab played the prank to find out how masculine the screams would be. (Source: YouTube)

A Kuwaiti prankster, who is known to make short videos and post them on the Internet from his YouTube account TheNewKhalij, recently posted his latest clip — a fire prank.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Are men okay with marrying rape survivors? This social experiment is a must watch

Setting fire to a blindfolded man with his hands tied, Jassim Rajab played the prank just to find out how masculine the screams of the person would be. The guest who was called in for the experiment took it in the right spirit but going by his screams, he seemed to be quite shocked and horrified. Although the person didn’t seem to mind it much, the idea of the prank didn’t go down well with the social media users.

ALSO READ | WATCH: People are losing their mind over this very real ghost from The Ring

Lambasting the host, several YouTube users posted angry comments after watching the video. “LOL a prank??? …is the how ISIS prank people? “we’ll set them on fire blindfolded and tied up .. sure, they’ll be just fine,” said one user, and another one posted: “Even the fire extinguisher is dangerous, if it’s co2 you could die.” Another one went on to comment, “this world is full of idiots like this 2 ones !!!”

Claiming that the body had been painted with a protective substance to keep him safe from the fire, another report later went on to say that all precautions had been taken beforehand to protect the man from flames.

Watch the video here:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd