WATCH: Koala casually strolls in restaurant; stuns and amuses diners

This guy definitely got his 15 seconds of fame. (Source: Xenia Ioannou/Facebook) This guy definitely got his 15 seconds of fame. (Source: Xenia Ioannou/Facebook)

What do you expect when you are in a restaurant? The obvious answer would be good music, company and great food, and this would not be exactly wrong. But diners at a restaurant in Adelaide, Australia, were in for a surprise when saw a koala strolling rather nonchalantly into the dining space. Yes, you read that right. In a video that was recently uploaded online, and which subsequently went viral, one can see the koala at the car park till perhaps triggered by hunger pangs the animal decided to make its way to Genghis Khan Mongolian BBQ restaurant at Rostrevor.

According to a report in The Advertiser, the koala was eventually cornered and trapped until Koala Rescue finally took the animal away but not before it enjoyed its stardom. The diners went out of their way to click pictures and even record videos. This video was posted by Facebook user Xenia Ioannou who nicknamed the koala Jeffrey, and the video already had over 44,000 views at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

She also posted a picture after the koala was taken away. Ever since she posted the video she has been interviewed by several channels. Clearly, the koala is nothing short of a celebrity now.

