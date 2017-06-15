WATCH: This kid is right on point in his imitation of Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali’s victory move

Isn’t the kid right on point in his imitation of Hasan Ali?(Imran Siddique/Twitter) Isn’t the kid right on point in his imitation of Hasan Ali?(Imran Siddique/Twitter)

The ICC Champions Trophy has reached the semi-finals, and things are taking rather unpredictable turns. The host team England, which was considered a favourite, is out of the competition and Pakistan – who had put up a dismal show is back and how. They put up a great performance against England and won by 8 wickets. Among others, it was Hasan Ali’s bowling that was unanimously praised. The pacer took 3 wickets in 10 overs to help Pakistan remain in the competition. If you have seen the match you must have also noticed Ali’s rather unique way of celebrating his wickets. And while his other fans may emulate this, they cannot do it better than this little kid.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, one can see a young boy, dressed up in a Barcelona jersey, jumping on the bed and imitating Ali. Described as Hasan Ali’s biggest fan, the kid is adorable.

Watch the video here.

In case you need to check how accurate the kid is, watch this video where Ali can be seen celebrating his wickets in his characteristic style.

