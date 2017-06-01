WATCH: This Kerala MLA ate beef after 19 years to protest Centre’s ban; Facebook Live video goes viral

This video of Kerala MLA eating beef is being shared widely on Facebook. (Source: VT Balram/Facebook) This video of Kerala MLA eating beef is being shared widely on Facebook. (Source: VT Balram/Facebook)

Even as the BJP-led Centre imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter, people in Kerala are opposing the move in all ways they could. From organising beef fests to Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, himself protesting the ban, there has been no stopping the people of ‘God’s own country’ from protecting their right to eat whatever they want to. Including, VT Balram, a Congress MLA in Kerala’s Thrithala village. A vegetarian for 19 years, Balram, who was at a Kerala Students’ Union event recently, decided to turn non-vegetarian by eating beef from his friend’s plate as a symbolic contribution to the ongoing ‘food politics’ debate in the country. He made a Facebook Live video eating beef after 19 years, which is now going viral with hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of shares.

Watch the video here.

