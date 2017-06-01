Latest News
WATCH: This Kerala MLA ate beef after 19 years to protest Centre’s ban; Facebook Live video goes viral

Kerala MLA VT Balram decided to eat beef for the first time in 19 years after the Centre's ban on cattle slaughter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 1, 2017 1:46 pm
kerala beef ban, kerala beef fests, Kerala students' union congress VT Balram, KSU member eats beef after 19 years, VT Balram eats beef after 19 years Facebook live video, VT Balram eats beef FB video viral, indian express, indian express news, kerala news This video of Kerala MLA eating beef is being shared widely on Facebook. (Source: VT Balram/Facebook)

Even as the BJP-led Centre imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter, people in Kerala are opposing the move in all ways they could. From organising beef fests to Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, himself protesting the ban, there has been no stopping the people of ‘God’s own country’ from protecting their right to eat whatever they want to. Including, VT Balram, a Congress MLA in Kerala’s Thrithala village. A vegetarian for 19 years, Balram, who was at a Kerala Students’ Union event recently, decided to turn non-vegetarian by eating beef from his friend’s plate as a symbolic contribution to the ongoing ‘food politics’ debate in the country. He made a Facebook Live video eating beef after 19 years, which is now going viral with hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of shares.

Watch the video here.

  1. A
    Antony
    Jun 1, 2017 at 2:18 pm
    That is the answer to north Indian illiterate sanghis who is trying to impose their food culture and fascist ideology on keralites!
    Reply
    1. A
      Achuta Bhat
      Jun 1, 2017 at 2:11 pm
      Now center should ban 'eating rotten eggs'.
      Reply

