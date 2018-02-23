WATCH: Game show parody ‘Kaun Banega Trollpati’ gives a satirical twist to current affairs

Who do you think would win ‘Kaun Banega Trollpati’? (Source: East India Comedy/YouTube) Who do you think would win ‘Kaun Banega Trollpati’? (Source: East India Comedy/YouTube)

Most comedy groups tend to take a dig at the recent set of events and put it out with a satirical tone. It is not only their way of expressing themselves but also highlighting the ongoing affairs, both negative and positive. After all, humour is the best way to honestly underline your thoughts about something, isn’t it? Recently, AIB came out with a satirical video highlighting various events and attacks that took place amidst the Padmaavat protests.

Now, comedy group East India Comedy (EIC) has come up with a comical video titled Kaun Banega Trollpati summing up many occurrences in the country. In the 8.15-minute clip, the anchor questions the contestant about the issues that are currently being discussed in the country. With over 18 thousand likes and three lakh views, at the time of writing, the video has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

