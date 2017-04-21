WATCH: This dancer duo’s brilliant Kathak-Bollywood fusion on Russia’s Got Talent will mesmerise you

Svetlana Tulasi and Kumar Sharma, stunned the judges at the show by performing to Jag Ghumeya, from Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer hit movie Sultan.(Source: Svetlana Tulasi/YouTube) Svetlana Tulasi and Kumar Sharma, stunned the judges at the show by performing to Jag Ghumeya, from Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer hit movie Sultan.(Source: Svetlana Tulasi/YouTube)

Let’s admit it, our hearts fill with pride every time we see our country being represented on an international or foreign platform. Be it our cuisines, our customs or even Bollywood, it is always joyous to see a glimpse of India among a sea of foreign faces. Just like how an Indian dancer duo presented a fusion of the traditional classical dance Kathak and Bollywood on stage at the reality show Russia’s Got Talent. Svetlana Tulasi and Kumar Sharma, stunned the judges and the audience at the semi-finals of the show by performing to Jag Ghoomeya, from Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer hit movie Sultan.

Watch the video here.

