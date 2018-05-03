WATCH: Here’s how people at Kanpur railway station are using the escalator

This funny video shows what happened when some people in Kanpur used the escalator. (Source: Shalini Pariyal/YouTube) This funny video shows what happened when some people in Kanpur used the escalator. (Source: Shalini Pariyal/YouTube)

India is unique with its diverse cultures and traditions, but it is also full of bizarre things that only happen in India. In a similar incident, when Kanpur railway station got an escalator for public convenience, things got a bit weird.

A 1.09-minute clip that recently surfaced online sheds light on the amusing episode. While it is not clear when it was captured, it shows a middle-aged man and a woman trying to go down in an escalator that moves upwards.

People seem to have misunderstood its purpose. In the video, one can see how a man awkwardly continued to walk down as if he was going down the stairs, and it left many social media users in splits. Funnily enough, many others followed him instead of understanding the real concept behind an escalator.

This video was also posted on a community page, Mi Mumbaikar, and people shared the post massively. Some social media users couldn’t stop poking fun at the incident. One Facebook user commented, “This is India. While the world moves ahead… Our progress takes us back.” Meanwhile, others urged the authorities to install guidance signs for those who would use an escalator for the first time or don’t use it frequently.

“Instead of making fun of them, one should teach them its uses. How many of you knew how to use smart phones without being taught. Life in villages is totally different from cities,” another comment read.

