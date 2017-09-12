Video: ‘Diva’ Kangana Ranaut takes on Bollywood stereotypes in AIB’s latest

Kangana Ranaut has collaborated with AIB in their latest video and is driving home more points about Bollywood than one. (Source: AIB/YouTube) Kangana Ranaut has collaborated with AIB in their latest video and is driving home more points about Bollywood than one. (Source: AIB/YouTube)

Kangana Ranaut has been lauded time and again for single-handedly bringing the debate of feminism and nepotism in the Indian film industry to the fore and forcing some people to finally open the dictionaries and see what the term means. But if popular comedy group AIB’s latest video is to go by, the talented actor might be dancing to ‘Mere seene pe mal de Iodex hoton se!’ Can’t believe us? Well, you don’t really have to because the AIB’s latest starring the ‘diva’ Priya is completely a work of satire and sarcastic clap-backs to the sexism, glass ceiling and double standards in the industry. And to top it all off, it’s insanely hilarious!

Watch the video here and find out for yourself.

