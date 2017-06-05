VIDEO: A classical Kathak version of ‘Kala Chashma’? Yep, it happened, and it’s pretty good

hree Kathak dancers’ cover of Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho starring Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra is now garnering Internet’s attention. (Source: Heli Daruwala/Facebook) hree Kathak dancers’ cover of Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho starring Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra is now garnering Internet’s attention. (Source: Heli Daruwala/Facebook)

While there has been no dearth in the number of Shape of You covers that keep cropping up on the Internet every day, Bollywood definitely seems to be catching up. Three Kathak dancers recently did a cover of Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho, starring Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra, which is now garnering all the attention on the Internet and we aren’t surprised. The dancers perform with such grace and finesse that you might catch yourself wanting to hitting the replay button again and again. The Kathak fusion rendition, uploaded on Facebook on June 1, has since then garnered over 6,000 shares.

Watch the video here.

