VIDEO: Even Kailash Kher seems to approve of this Pakistani guy singing ‘Teri Deewani’

The 2-minute 20-second clip will leave you stunned. (Source: Twitter) The 2-minute 20-second clip will leave you stunned. (Source: Twitter)

From Teri Deewani to Allah Ke Bande, pop-rock and Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher has created a cult following by regularly hitting those sky-high notes with such emotion, and the Indian folk music touch that most of his songs have. Over the years, no one has been able to match his scale or mimic the raw emotion of his songs. However, an engineering student from Balochistan seems to have accomplished just that.

Shoaib Ahmed Bugti, from Panjgur, a district in the west Balochistan province of Pakistan, crooned Kher’s Teri Deewani and the 2-minute 20-second clip will leave you stunned. Matching his intensity and soul, he makes an attempt to sing it just like the original score and pulls it off quite well.

Watch the video here.

Must watch&listen: A talented Baloch boy singing IndianSinger @Kailashkher‘s song,Can Indian singing shows let such talented Baloch to sing? pic.twitter.com/lC1zPhpjF8 — Banuk Zarina Baloch (@Zarina_Baloch) August 28, 2017

While the video was recorded back in 2013, it went viral again on social media recently. No sooner was it shared by several people, it reached Kher and he retweeted it as well.

What do you think of the cover? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd