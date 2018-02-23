  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: Justin Trudeau’s Bhangra in Delhi leaves many unhappy, here’s why

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Bhangra to peppy beats of the dhol in Canada House in Delhi has left many unimpressed. Not just Canadians who thought it was 'embarassing' but even Indians were unhappy.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 23, 2018 12:31 pm
justin trudeau, trudeau in india, trudeau india visit, trudeau bhangra, trudeau indian clothes, trudeau bhangra video, canada house delhi trudeau, trudeau modi meeting, indian express, viral videos, social media viral Taking the stage at Canada House in Delhi, Justin Trudeau made a grand entrance doing Bhangra. (Source: Rohit Gandhi/ Twitter)

Justin Trudeau is in India on a week long visit with his family and it seems that amidst all his political and business commitments, managed to take time out to have a great time — be it reliving his childhood memories while visiting the Taj Mahal or making rotis at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. And on Thursday (February 22), the Canadian PM was seen doing the traditional folk dance of Bhangra in New Delhi. Making a grand entrance during an event at Canada House in the Capital, Trudeau was seen flaunting his Bhangra skills as he took the stage. Wearing a black sherwani he was seen making classic Bhangra move in the beats of dhol.

We know about his love for Bhangra and even this time it wowed many on social media.

However, not everyone was thrilled about his dancing. Many Tweeple were unhappy and said, “Indians don’t live like they are in a Bollywood set 24×7.” It seems like his over-Indianised clothes, his dancing too irked some.

