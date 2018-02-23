VIDEO: Justin Trudeau’s Bhangra in Delhi leaves many unhappy, here’s why

Taking the stage at Canada House in Delhi, Justin Trudeau made a grand entrance doing Bhangra. (Source: Rohit Gandhi/ Twitter) Taking the stage at Canada House in Delhi, Justin Trudeau made a grand entrance doing Bhangra. (Source: Rohit Gandhi/ Twitter)

Justin Trudeau is in India on a week long visit with his family and it seems that amidst all his political and business commitments, managed to take time out to have a great time — be it reliving his childhood memories while visiting the Taj Mahal or making rotis at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. And on Thursday (February 22), the Canadian PM was seen doing the traditional folk dance of Bhangra in New Delhi. Making a grand entrance during an event at Canada House in the Capital, Trudeau was seen flaunting his Bhangra skills as he took the stage. Wearing a black sherwani he was seen making classic Bhangra move in the beats of dhol.

Watch the video:

Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau makes an entrance at the Canada house in New Delhi. Truly in the spirit of India. @DemocracyNewsL pic.twitter.com/ph19O7ysB4 — Rohit Gandhi (@rohitgandhi_) February 22, 2018

We know about his love for Bhangra and even this time it wowed many on social media.

It’s official, I think we should keep him. You can take ours http://t.co/sGs5kUyoRN — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) February 22, 2018

Damn, those are pretty awesome bhangra moves. Not easy to do. http://t.co/ic9jbd6EBK — Krishan Partap Singh (@RaisinaSeries) February 22, 2018

Trudeau dancing Bhangra lmaoooooooooooo he dances it better than me — Lexa (@xiaxiaxx) February 22, 2018

However, not everyone was thrilled about his dancing. Many Tweeple were unhappy and said, “Indians don’t live like they are in a Bollywood set 24×7.” It seems like his over-Indianised clothes, his dancing too irked some.

Justin Trudeau just showed off his bhangra dance moves. Not sure people were impressed. pic.twitter.com/7vnUG9Nu5P — Dhruva Jaishankar (@d_jaishankar) February 22, 2018

Can someone tell him Indians don’t live like they are in a Bollywood set 24×7 @vidurkhanna — Atirav Kapur (@atirav) February 22, 2018

No Trudeau, you have got it all wrong. We Indians don’t dress like we are going to a wedding all the time or say Namastey to everyone we meet on the road. Neither do we enter a get together doing Bhangra. Most of all, we don’t carry terrorists in our planes to the host country. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) February 22, 2018

This is what #TrudeauInIndia has to do to guarantee the #Sikh Vote Bank in Canada. Easy, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/EC1R8YG1eX — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) February 22, 2018

Enough is enough Mr @JustinTrudeau , we Indians don’t always dress up in Salwar Kameez or dance to the tune of Bhangra.Please address your vote bank concerns in Canada rather than in India.Much Thanx,Happy Holidays !! #JustinTrudeau #Trudeau #TrudeauInIndia http://t.co/HUIVm2bsjj — कड़ी निंदा™🐦🔵 (@aayushsaran) February 23, 2018

I won’t be surprised if he does a cameo in #BhabhiJiGharPeHain before he departs for Canada. #JustinTrudeau — Mukul Sharma 🇮🇳 (@mukkulsharma) February 22, 2018

Nautanki ! — ॐ सत्य वचन ॐ (@HonestWordsOnly) February 22, 2018

Follow Canadian PM Justin Trudeau India visit and you will realise that it is an overstretched hindi daily soap with all glamour and blingy stuff with songs and dances but no story as such. 😌😁 — Anushree 🤔😎 (@anu_sh_ree) February 23, 2018

EXHIBITIONIST! Dressed in wedding attire Trudeau dances the Bhangra solo.

Look at me everybody look at me! Whee… http://t.co/Gt5i7XiLkh — Legitimate Israel (@nomi76us) February 23, 2018

On any other occasion, this narcissistic peacocking would simply be eye rolling. But after his disastrous week it’s just pitiful. Will no one around him stop him? pic.twitter.com/Uo3jnnE5Nw #TrudeauInIndia — Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 (@ezralevant) February 22, 2018

