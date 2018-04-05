Video: Justin Timberlake stops his concert to give a fan a “magical moment”

- Salman Khan verdict: Actor gets 5-year jail term in blackbuck poaching case; Twitterati react with jokes
What if one day your favourite star stops by to give you the ultimate fan moment? Justin Timberlake recently did something just like that. The American singer-songwriter, who was performing at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, US, stopped his concert to give his fan an amazing moment that she would cherish for a lifetime. According to a Billboard report, Timberlake spotted a fan in the front row of his show holding a card that read, “Will you help me announce my pregnancy?” Happy to oblige, the pop singer stopped his concert for a moment to make the epic pregnancy announcement for the fan, Darcell Baxtresser.
The mom-to-be took to Facebook to post a video of the exciting moment, which has already got thousands of views. Baxtresser wrote, “This was the most amazing, magical, unforgettable moment I have ever had in my life!!! My first love to announce my pregnancy was crazy!!! A truly special memory I will forever cherish!! Thank you!! Justin Timberlake The Tennessee Kids”.
