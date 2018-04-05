Video: Justin Timberlake stops his concert to give a fan a “magical moment”

Justin Timberlake gave his fan a beautiful gift. (Source: Darcell Baxtresser/Facebook) Justin Timberlake gave his fan a beautiful gift. (Source: Darcell Baxtresser/Facebook)

What if one day your favourite star stops by to give you the ultimate fan moment? Justin Timberlake recently did something just like that. The American singer-songwriter, who was performing at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, US, stopped his concert to give his fan an amazing moment that she would cherish for a lifetime. According to a Billboard report, Timberlake spotted a fan in the front row of his show holding a card that read, “Will you help me announce my pregnancy?” Happy to oblige, the pop singer stopped his concert for a moment to make the epic pregnancy announcement for the fan, Darcell Baxtresser.

Watch the video here.

The mom-to-be took to Facebook to post a video of the exciting moment, which has already got thousands of views. Baxtresser wrote, “This was the most amazing, magical, unforgettable moment I have ever had in my life!!! My first love to announce my pregnancy was crazy!!! A truly special memory I will forever cherish!! Thank you!! Justin Timberlake The Tennessee Kids”.

