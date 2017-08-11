WATCH: Here’s how Jon Snow mines for dragonglass in ‘Game of Thrones’, and it’s hilarious

How Jon Snow mines the dragonglass? (Source: zouru/YouTube) How Jon Snow mines the dragonglass? (Source: zouru/YouTube)

The plot line of Game of Thrones is speeding ahead. With all the hurry, people are wondering how and when Jon Snow would start mining for dragonglass. In a cleverly edited video, YouTube user ‘zouru’ sheds light on the actual moment when the drilling takes place. And, it seems like it’s already done.

Titled “Jon Snow gets to work,” the 1-minute 10-second video is a spoof on what might have happened. The pinch of humour added with dollops of sarcasm will leave you giggling throughout the scene! “That dragonglass has to come out of the mountain somehow,” it has been captioned.

Watch the video here.

We wonder what would happen next — will Dany warm up to her supposed nephew/cousin or not? What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

