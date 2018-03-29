WATCH: Joan Baez honours Barack Obama with ‘The President Sang Amazing Grace’ animated video

Former US president Barack Obama had sung Amazing Grace during his eulogy at the at Black Church in Charleston in 2015. (Source: Obama White House/Flickr ) Former US president Barack Obama had sung Amazing Grace during his eulogy at the at Black Church in Charleston in 2015. (Source: Obama White House/Flickr )

The shooting that took place in February this year in Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students were killed and many injured, has intensified the ongoing debate on gun laws in the US. Moreover, many students took to the streets to raise their voice against the gun control and demanding stricter laws for it. Back in 2015, when nine were killed in shooting at Black Church in Charleston, former US president Barack Obama had spoken about the incident and even sung the song Amazing Grace during the eulogy.

Inspired by the same, singer-songwriter Zoe Mulford penned a song The President Sang Amazing Grace, which now has been picked up by 77-year-old singer Joan Baez. The singer has honoured the victims of the 2015 shooting and Obama’s tearful eulogy in a new animated video and it also is a part of Baez’s new album; Whistle Down the Wind.

Watch the video here:

