Video: Jimmy Kimmel’s funny take on Facebook accessing our data is a must-watch

American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in his own inimitable style made fun of the way Facebook might inform those whose data were involved in data privacy scandal. (Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube) American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in his own inimitable style made fun of the way Facebook might inform those whose data were involved in data privacy scandal. (Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has found himself in a sticky situation ever since it was revealed that the company flouted data privacy rules. On account of that he recently gave a testimony before a United States Congressional Committee on April 10. And within no time, several memes on his expression and his booster chair flooded the Internet. In a bid to control the damages, Zuckerberg had not only apologised but Facebook also informed that they would notify users whose data were involved in data privacy scandal.

American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, in his own inimitable style, attacked this hasty damage control means of Facebook. He also had a word of advice for all those who wanted to quit the social media platform. “If you leave Facebook you have to tell your mother on the phone about what’s going on,” he said and then went on to show how Facebook would (perhaps) notify. And in case you are curious, well they might look like the videos that Facebook greets us with for completing certain years with a friend. And instead of sweet congratulatory messages, the message we get might read like, “Six years ago on this day we started sharing your data on Facebook.”

Watch the video here.

