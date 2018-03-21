WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel mocks Melania Trump’s cyber-bullying PSA with a parody clip

Melania Trump’s anti-bullying PSA has earned quite a laugh after Jimmy Kimmel added a bit of humour to it. (Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube) Melania Trump’s anti-bullying PSA has earned quite a laugh after Jimmy Kimmel added a bit of humour to it. (Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

When social media and its negative impacts are discussed, the topic of cyber-bullying is often pondered upon. While many have discouraged it in the past, when Melania Trump spoke about the issue, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was quick to point out the irony.

Shortly after becoming the First Lady of the US, she had launched a campaign against cyberbullying. In the video, she is heard talking about being touched by the issue of cyber-bullying and kindness. She further goes on to say how is important to set an example for all children.

It is here that Kimmel intervenes with a series of tweets by US president Donald Trump — where he is mocking and belittling people — hence, bringing out the contrast. Interestingly, it is hilarious to se ehow the video is concluded with Melania saying “Hashtag Sad”.

