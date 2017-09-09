VIRAL VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel loves Onam song ‘Jimmiki Kammal’; seen all spin-offs from Kerala yet?

Jimmy Kimmel loves the Onam sensation Jimmiki Kammal, do you? (Source: Mithun Mangaly/YouTube) Jimmy Kimmel loves the Onam sensation Jimmiki Kammal, do you? (Source: Mithun Mangaly/YouTube)

Ringing in Onam celebrations with zest and zeal, Malayalis have turned a peppy track ‘Jimikki Kammal’ from the Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam into the song of the season. Not only has it brought the traditional harvest festival into the spotlight, the Internet is buzzing with many sassy spin-offs of the original song. From college students to dance groups and flash mobs — people from Kerala have been tapping their feet to the upbeat number.

And if you thought the craze for the song is just here in India, you’re clearly mistaken. Doesn’t the name of the track sound similar to the American TV show host Jimmy Kimmel? To create a connection between the two, Twitter user tweeted to Kimmel with one of the viral ‘Jimmiki Kammal’ videos, asking if he had heard it. To his surprise, Kimmel soon responded to him, saying that “he loves the song”.

Check out the amusing tweet exchange here.

not until now, but I love it! http://t.co/6Qv9StTdpY — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 8, 2017

And here are some more reactions that it garnered on Twitter.

Wow Jimmy Kimmel as jimmiki kammal so funny.u shd telecast dis in ur late night show. Me and wife r

ur huge fans:) Request frm ur Indian fan — Ramesh Asaithambi (@Rameshtamil) September 8, 2017

you will never forget this song once you know the meaning of the lyrics #jimmikkikammal — Vinu CT (@vinuct) September 9, 2017

It’s so amazing that you watched our video and loved it. Never expected.

Lots of love.

Team ISC – Indian School of Commerce — Sandesh.R.V. (@sandeshrv007) September 9, 2017

South Indian Sensation making sensation world wide…!! — praveen mohan (@praveennavoday) September 9, 2017

The least did he know that he’s popular coz of this song in South India😁 — Madhu (@pikadhu) September 9, 2017

Jimikki kammal means earrings — MS (@MS7276) September 9, 2017

Haven’t heard the song yet? Steal a glimpse of all the popular spin-offs here.

Watch the original video here.

Actor Appani Ravi also shook his leg to the song along with the crew of Radio Mango at their office.

Mohanlal’s son, Pranav, also tapped his feet too the tunes of the song with a dance group.

Students of Indian School of Commerce dressed in traditional Onam attire and performed to the song in their classroom.

Not just in Kerala, Malayalis from Mumbai also danced to the song while celebrating the festival.

Here are some engineers from Infopark performing a flash mob in Koratty.

These five women added panache and poise while dancing to ‘Jimmiki Kammal’.

This family just can’t get enough of Jimmiki Kammal‘s catchy lyrics.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to shake a leg to the phenomenal beats of ‘Jimmiki Kammal’.

