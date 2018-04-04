WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel plays ‘Trump’ spelling bee with children and it will leave you ROFL-ing

How many of these ‘Trump’ spellings do you know? (Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube) How many of these ‘Trump’ spellings do you know? (Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

When it comes to mocking US President Donald Trump, seldom does TV show host Jimmy Kimmel lose the chance. While he recently made fun of Melania Trump’s cyber-bullying PSA with a parody clip, earlier too he called Trump the ‘lowest rated president in history’. However, this time it is the US President’s spelling that has caught Kimmel’s attention.

For the show, he invited three of LA’s top young spellers to compete with one another but in an unconventional spelling bee competition. As per the rules, the participants had to spell out the words just the way president Trump spells them. In the 7.19-minute video, the three children try to figure out the ‘correct’ spelling of words that are thrown at them. Wonder who wins the round? Give this clip a watch.

Watch the video here:

Do you know these ‘Trump’ spellings? Tell us in the comments section below.

