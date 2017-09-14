VIDEO: Love Jimikki Kammal? Then AVOID these remixes

Jimikki Kammal covers are taking the Internet by storm. But there are some that must be avoided. (Source: One Minute Media/YouTube) Jimikki Kammal covers are taking the Internet by storm. But there are some that must be avoided. (Source: One Minute Media/YouTube)

If you have been active on social media for the past few days then it is virtually impossible that you could have missed out on hearing the song Jimikki Kammal. The catchy song from the Mohanlal-starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam has become the song of the season and such is its fame that even American TV host Jimmy Kimmel said he loves it. The song, which was released during Onam, has gone viral and the Internet is buzzing with several covers of the it.

While some are genuinely good and really compliment the foot-tapping number, there are others that are outrageously funny and bizarre. While we trust you to find the nice ones and listen to them, we list some covers and remixes of the song that we’ve listened and watched so that you don’t have to. (If you still choose to watch them, then please remember that we warned you!)

This is the original song.

And these are the remixes you ought to really avoid.

Watch the video here.

Do not ask what is happening. Watch the video here.

Men from Saudi Arabia sent their love and how. Watch the video here.

This clearly takes the cake. Watch the video here.

