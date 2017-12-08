VIDEO: This Jimikki Kammal dance clip is the 2nd most watched video on YouTube

Have you watched this Jimikki kammal dance video yet? It is the second most watched video of the year. (Source: Olakkade Moodu/YouTube) Have you watched this Jimikki kammal dance video yet? It is the second most watched video of the year. (Source: Olakkade Moodu/YouTube)

With the year coming to an end, various social media websites and search giant Google are taking out lists of movies, videos, songs, books and many more internet savvy things that went viral and trended online in last 12 months. Only recently, YouTube decided to look back at the top ten trends that had got people hooked in the past year. If you have been a regular on social media, then the tune of the peppy track ‘Jimikki Kammal’ will immediately ring a bell. The song took the Internet by a storm when it first released in August this year. And now it has made its mark again by being the second most watched video on YouTube.

However, it isn’t the original cover of the song from superstar Mohanlal’s film Velipadinte Pusthakam, but a dance performance on the song by the teachers and staff of Indian School of Commerce (ISC). The video, which was released a day after Onam, instantly went viral and overtime received over 15,000,000 views and 1,02,000 shares.

Watch the 2nd most watched video of the year here:

From Mumbaikars to Jimmy Kimmel, the song had people across the world going crazy and dancing to its earthy beats. The increasing number of dance covers of the song that people put up on the Internet is just an example of how Jimmiki Kammal probably became an uber popular song this year.

