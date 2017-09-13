Video: What’s up with Jim Carrey? This interview is FREAKY!

Jim Carrey dropped several ‘truth bombs’ during the course of the interview. ( E! Live from the Red Carpet/YouTube) Jim Carrey dropped several ‘truth bombs’ during the course of the interview. ( E! Live from the Red Carpet/YouTube)

Have you, sometimes, in the course of your life wondered if there is any meaning to all of this? Well, if you have then you have a friend in actor Jim Carrey and we’re not joking! While models wearing couture by famous designers walk the ramp at the ongoing New York Fashion Week, Carrey – who wanted to go to the most inane event possible and zero-ed in on the fashion week (sorry, all ye fashion lovers) – just declared that “there’s no meaning to any of this.” Yes, you read right. Looking dapper in a suit, Carrey was being interviewed by E! News reporter Catt Sadler when he said this and did not just stop at that. In the video, that is creating quite a buzz, the actor standing on the red carpet called out its ridiculousness

Yes, you read right. Looking dapper in a suit, Carrey was being interviewed by E! News reporter Catt Sadler when he said this and did not just stop at that. In the video, which is creating quite a buzz, the actor said the whole event was ridiculous, adding that he came to the fashion week as wanted to come “to the most meaningless thing on the planet.”

While Sadler was visibly clueless, Carrey was in no mood to stop and finally, giving her a light pat on the shoulder, said that none of us matter, and “that is the good news”. Well, Carrey just brought some existential crisis on the red carpet and we bet you cannot help but be amused or maybe worried.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd