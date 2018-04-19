Follow Us:
VIDEO: Jim Carrey crashes Jeff Daniels’ interview for the perfect ‘Dumb and Dumber’ reunion

While many fans awaited the reunion of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, who starred in the 1994 comedy film 'Dumb and Dumber', it finally and unexpectedly happened during an interview. 

April 19, 2018
If you are a fan of Jim Carrey then the movie Dumb and Dumber is sure going to ring a bell. While many fans awaited the reunion of Carrey and Jeff Daniels, who starred with him in the 1994 comedy film, it finally and unexpectedly happened on April 17. Daniels, who was being interviewed by Conan O’Brien on his show Conan, was in for a pleasant surprise when he was joined in by the beloved comedy star Carrey.

A picture of the two was tweeted out by the official Twitter handle Team Coco. The tweet read, “#CONAN Highlight: @JimCarrey crashes @Jeff_Daniels’ CONAN interview for an impromptu “Dumb and Dumber” reunion.

It did not take long for the tweet to garner attention on social media with Twitterati quite excited about the reunion. While some shared GIFs from the movie, others seemed to be quite happy to see the two sharing screen space again. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site:

