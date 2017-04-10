WATCH: Spoof video showing Jeetendra dancing to Sia’s Cheap Thrills is breaking the Internet

The mash-up shows Jeetendra in a song-dance sequel called ‘Ui Amma’ from his movie Mawaali and Sia’s chart-buster from 2016 and has left the Internet in splits. (Source: WittyFeeb India/Facebook) The mash-up shows Jeetendra in a song-dance sequel called ‘Ui Amma’ from his movie Mawaali and Sia’s chart-buster from 2016 and has left the Internet in splits. (Source: WittyFeeb India/Facebook)

Ever since Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You released in January this year, endless number of spoof videos showing Bollywood actors ‘dancing’ on the peppy number have gone viral. Now, it seems, Sia’s Cheap Thrills is slowly catching up with the trend. Among Salman Khan and Govinda’s spoof videos on Sheeran’s song, is now yesteryear actor Jeetendra’s hilarious ‘dance’ to Cheap Thrills. Shared by on Facebook by WittyFeed India, the mash-up showing Jeetendra in a song-dance sequel called ‘Ui Amma’ from his movie Mawaali and Sia’s chart-buster from 2016 has now left the Internet in splits. The actor’s terrific moves and the groovy beats from the song makes for an fascinating watch, if you are in for a good laugh!

Watch the video here.

