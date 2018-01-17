On Javed Akhtar’s birthday, watch him recite some of his most beautiful poems

Happy birthday, Javed Akhtar: Five beautiful poems by him. Happy birthday, Javed Akhtar: Five beautiful poems by him.

Often hailed as one of the most successful lyricists in Bollywood, Javed Akhtar’s body of work speaks for itself. In a career spanning over 17 years, he has written some unforgettable and heart-rending songs. While his songs might be celebrated and remembered, his poems, written in Urdu too are equally beautiful if not more. As the song writer turns 73 today, we revisit some of his most heartbreaking poems. These soul-stirring words will not only have a lasting impression in your heart but will also leave you wanting for more. And what better way to enjoy his poems than listening to the man himself reading them out himself.

Watch Akhtar recite his poem Aansu

Akhtar’s words present perspective to life. Watch the video here.

Watch him reflect on past, the many people we encounter in our life and the ones we remember.



He can weave magic with his words. Watch him do the same here.



Watch his take on time and how it always takes a while to heal, love and accept.

