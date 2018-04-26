WATCH: Scene straight out of ‘Transformers’? This car turns into a robot in 60 seconds!

The “J-deite RIDE” robot is the brainchild of Kenji Ishida, CEO of Brave Robotics and a fan of anime movies featuring robots that could transform or combine with each other. (Source: Reuters) The “J-deite RIDE” robot is the brainchild of Kenji Ishida, CEO of Brave Robotics and a fan of anime movies featuring robots that could transform or combine with each other. (Source: Reuters)

Do you love the Transformers series and hope one day you could own a car that could turn into a robot? Well, a Japanese company may just have turned your dreams into reality. On Wednesday (April 24), a car was unveiled that can turn into a Transformers-style, humanoid robot in just 60 seconds. Yes, in just about a minute, the two-seater sports car can be seen transforming into a robot, moving its legs and even swaying in a sort of dance move.

The blue and white robot called the “J-deite RIDE” is the brainchild of Kenji Ishida, CEO of Brave Robotics. “I grew up believing that robots had to be capable of such things, which became my motivation to develop this robot,” Ishida told Reuters. The videos of the car transforming into a robot have taken the Internet by the storm.

The RIDE has been co-developed with Asratec, a robot consulting firm, and amusement ride manufacturer Sansei Technologies.

However, this is not the first car-turned-robot that took the Internet by frenzy. In 2016, a Turkish company called Letvision unveiled their transformer-like robot named ‘Antimon’ and caught everyone’s attention online.

