VIDEO: Forget James Bond, M16 wants more women to join the secret service

James Bond’s boss or the head of Britain’s M16 secret service might be a woman now! All set to cast off its macho 007 image, the latest commercial by M16 shows they are seeking to recruit more women and ethnic minorities into the secret intelligence service.

Britain’s most famous fictional spy organisation is looking for soft skills in their new entrants so that it helps them include emotional intelligence, interpersonal skills, integrity and creativity. The agency’s first television advertising campaign shows a mother with her child in an aquarium watching a shark glide towards the child. That’s when the mom holds the child in her arms and smiles — to prove how a woman is the perfect protector.

The commercial ends with the tagline, “MI6 – secretly we are just like you,” to shed light on how the agency has changed their ideology towards women and ethnic minorities.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd