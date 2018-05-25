VIDEO: As you wait to see Daniel Craig in 007’s 25th outing, here are 5 must-watch James Bond scenes

Eager to see the next James Bond movie? Check out these 5 iconic scenes from Bond films. (Source: JamesBond007in/Facebook) Eager to see the next James Bond movie? Check out these 5 iconic scenes from Bond films. (Source: JamesBond007in/Facebook)

The 25th edition of the Bond film, which is set to release from October 25, 2019, will feature none other than Daniel Craig — in his fifth outing as 007! The Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle is all set to reunite with Craig as well as Trainspotting’s writer John Hodge. The production of the movie is all set of begin on December 3 at the Pinewood Studios, according to a BBC report.

To set the alarm bells ringing, the franchise’s official Twitter account wrote, “We’ve been expecting you… #Bond25, Daniel Craig’s 5th outing as 007, will be directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle from an original screenplay by John Hodge. Production is set to begin on 3 Dec 2018. MGM will partner with Universal Pictures to release the film worldwide.”

While the news created quite a buzz on social media with fans and Twitterati overly excited about the Bond selection, it surely is the right time to revisit some iconic scenes from James Bond movies and give them a watch:

Skyfall

When Bond and Silva shoot at a glass placed on Severine’s head:

Tomorrow Never Dies

Bond uses a remote control in his phone to drive:

A View to a Kill



The Golden Gate fight:

Live And Let Die



Where Bond and Solitaire are in Kananga’s lair:

The World Is Not Enough

Elektra King’s torture and death scene:

Any other James Bond scenes that you love? Share it in the comments below.

