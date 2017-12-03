WATCH: This Maharashtra cop’s singing videos are going viral thanks to his SOULFUL voice

Jalgoan cop Sanghapal Tayde is the new social media star thanks to his soulful voice. (Source: Sanghapal Tayde/ Facebook) Jalgoan cop Sanghapal Tayde is the new social media star thanks to his soulful voice. (Source: Sanghapal Tayde/ Facebook)

The Internet is a great platform to discover hidden talents, and especially that of the most unlikeliest of people. After we were wowed by the mellifluous vocals of a security guard, Netizens have now been introduced to the stunning vocals of a law enforcement officer from Maharashtra. Yes, a police constable from Jalgaon is the new social media star, thanks to his voice.

Videos of Constable Sanghpal Tayde singing popular Hindi hits like Kailash Kher’s ‘Teri Deewani’ and a few Marathi songs in his uniform have left people spellbound. He has been singing for some years now without any formal training and even has his own YouTube channel. But not many knew of this till his range and soulful voice recently came to the limelight on several social media platforms after one of his videos was uploaded to a Facebook page called the Maharashtra Police-Varditala Manus. The video had already garnered over 1.6 million views, at the time of writing. According to local reports, the video is also been going viral on WhatsApp.

Watch the video here:

If you like this Marathi song, here is a Hindi number for you.

