VIDEO: Jackie Chan ‘dancing’ to Jimmiki Kammal is the best thing you will see on the Internet

If you thought the viral Malayalam song Jimmiki Kammal is slowly slipping down people’s YouTube playlists, then we would suggest you to reconsider. While Jimmy Kimmel and recently Abhishek Bacchan took a liking to the song, it seems Jackie Chan has caught the Jimmiki Kammal fever too. Yes, joining the never-ending number of dance covers of the song on the Internet, it is a Jackie Chan version that is now going viral. Although the video stills of the veteran actor dancing gleefully is from his film Kung Fu Yoga, that also stars Sonu Sood and Disha Patani, the version is so cleverly made that it almost takes a while to believe that Chan is not actually grooving to the number. Watch the video here.
