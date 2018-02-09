WATCH: Astronauts play first ever zero-gravity BADMINTON tournament in space

Wondering what a space badminton game would look like? Watch this! (Source: Телестудия Роскосмоса/YouTube) Wondering what a space badminton game would look like? Watch this! (Source: Телестудия Роскосмоса/YouTube)

Thanks to the the increasing connectivity on the Internet, it is now possible to visually explore places that one may not be able to visit otherwise. Space is one such arena — although it intrigues many, only a few lucky ones actually manage to achieve the feat.

However, astronauts have started sharing many interactive posts for earthlings from the vast universe in the recent past. While Mark T Vade Hei, a NASA astronaut, challenged people by posting a picture along with the caption: “Can you find the space-walker’s legs in this photo?,” a Russian astronaut Anton Shkaplerov rode a vaccum cleaner in space on people’s demand.

Taking their online game one notch higher, astronauts recently shared a thrilling clip of the first zero-gravity space badminton tournament. Held by the participants of the international space expedition on board the International Space Station (ISS), ASA’s Joseph Akaba, JAXA’s Norishige Kanai and Russian cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin and Anton Shkaplerov were seen playing the game. The crew played a doubles match as part of a project to show their life in a zero gravity zone, according to a Russia Today report.

