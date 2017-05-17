Latest News

WATCH: Irrfan Khan and AIB take on Internet’s funniest memes — and make them better!

Irrfan Khan seems to have it all covered — from Amrish Puri's 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' to the Bik Gayi Hai Gormint Aunty.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2017 1:14 pm
irrfan khan, aib dank irrfan, dank irrfan memes, aib dank irrfan memes video viral, irrfan khan aib latest video, irrfan khan aib latest video funny memes, irrfan khan aao kabhi haveli pe, irrfan khan bik gayi hai gormint, indian express, indian express news Irrfan Khan as the funniest and most popular memes in AIB’s latest video.

Remember the hugely viral AIB video of ‘Every Bollywood Party Song Ever’ that starred Irrfan Khan? Well, the fun AIB-Khan duo is back, mostly because “Irrfan can do anything” and also because who better than the versatile actor to impersonate some of the funniest memes on the Internet! From Amrish Puri’s dialogue Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe to the Bik Gayi Hai Gormint aunty, who became a viral sensation — Khan seems to have it all covered. AIB introduces Khan as ‘dank Irrfan’ and well, he doesn’t disappoint!

ALSO WATCH | Irrfan Khan, AIB’s spoof on ‘Every Bollywood Party Song’ and it has gone viral

Watch the video here.

ALSO WATCH | LOL, ROFL, LMAO — Irrfan Khan’s hilarious video tells you what this new-age lingo means

What are your favourites from the ‘dank Irrfan’ collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. S
    Sinu Pathak
    May 17, 2017 at 12:40 pm
    I like this headlines 😀😀😀😀
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    May 17: Latest News