WATCH: Irrfan Khan and AIB take on Internet’s funniest memes — and make them better!

Irrfan Khan as the funniest and most popular memes in AIB’s latest video. Irrfan Khan as the funniest and most popular memes in AIB’s latest video.

Remember the hugely viral AIB video of ‘Every Bollywood Party Song Ever’ that starred Irrfan Khan? Well, the fun AIB-Khan duo is back, mostly because “Irrfan can do anything” and also because who better than the versatile actor to impersonate some of the funniest memes on the Internet! From Amrish Puri’s dialogue Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe to the Bik Gayi Hai Gormint aunty, who became a viral sensation — Khan seems to have it all covered. AIB introduces Khan as ‘dank Irrfan’ and well, he doesn’t disappoint!

ALSO WATCH | Irrfan Khan, AIB’s spoof on ‘Every Bollywood Party Song’ and it has gone viral

Watch the video here.

ALSO WATCH | LOL, ROFL, LMAO — Irrfan Khan’s hilarious video tells you what this new-age lingo means

What are your favourites from the ‘dank Irrfan’ collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd