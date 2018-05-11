IPL 2018: Dhinchak Pooja roots for MS Dhoni’s CSK; raps ‘Chennai Super Kings will win’

IPL 2018: Do you think MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will win? Dhinchak Pooja does! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) IPL 2018: Do you think MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will win? Dhinchak Pooja does! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

The Selfie maine le li aaj girl, Dhinchak Pooja is back with her latest cringe-worthy pop track dedicated to Chennai Super Kings for winning the IPL 2018 tournament. While the team seems to be at the second place on the score table, many Indian cricket fans are rooting for them to finish the league and lift the cup. Who knew, Dhinchak Pooja was one of them?

Fangirling for MS Dhoni and his team in yellow, she sings — “Jeetenge bhai jeetenge Chennai Super Kings, Har ball ko peetenge Chennai Super Kings.” As expected, her latest song too went viral with more than 12,000 views, at the time of writing. However, it was surprising to see that she did not release it on her personal channel, which has a huge fanbase of around 3.5 lakh viewers.

She became an Internet sensation after songs like Dilon ka Shooter and Swag Wali Topi went viral. What’s more, she was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 11. This time, however, her video has more dislikes than likes.

Watch the video here.

What do you think of Dhinchak Pooja’s new video? Tell us in the comments below.

