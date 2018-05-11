Follow Us:
Friday, May 11, 2018
Karnataka elections

IPL 2018: Dhinchak Pooja roots for MS Dhoni’s CSK; raps ‘Chennai Super Kings will win’

IPL 2018: Dhinchak Pooja became an Internet sensation after her songs went viral. Foraying into cringe-worthy pop yet again, she is back with a new track dedicated to Chennai Super Kings.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 11, 2018 5:19:58 pm
IPL 2018, Dhinchak Pooja, Dhinchak Pooja csk, Dhinchak Pooja IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni, favourite IPL team, Indian skipper MS Dhoni, Selfie maine le liya, IPL, CSK Dhinchak Pooja, indian express IPL 2018: Do you think MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will win? Dhinchak Pooja does! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Related News

The Selfie maine le li aaj girl, Dhinchak Pooja is back with her latest cringe-worthy pop track dedicated to Chennai Super Kings for winning the IPL 2018 tournament. While the team seems to be at the second place on the score table, many Indian cricket fans are rooting for them to finish the league and lift the cup. Who knew, Dhinchak Pooja was one of them?

ALSO READ | Sorry Dhinchak Pooja fans, you will no longer find ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’ on YouTube 

Fangirling for MS Dhoni and his team in yellow, she sings — “Jeetenge bhai jeetenge Chennai Super Kings, Har ball ko peetenge Chennai Super Kings.” As expected, her latest song too went viral with more than 12,000 views, at the time of writing. However, it was surprising to see that she did not release it on her personal channel, which has a huge fanbase of around 3.5 lakh viewers.

ALSO READ | Don’t! We watched this viral ‘selfie video’ by Dhinchak Pooja so you don’t have to

She became an Internet sensation after songs like Dilon ka Shooter and Swag Wali Topi went viral. What’s more, she was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 11. This time, however, her video has more dislikes than likes.

Watch the video here. 

 

What do you think of Dhinchak Pooja’s new video? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now