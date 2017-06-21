International Yoga Day 2017: 5 famous Baba Ramdev videos that will inspire and motivate you

Can you move like him? (Yog Amrit/Youtube) Can you move like him? (Yog Amrit/Youtube)

You can laugh at him, sneer at him but you cannot ignore Baba Ramdev. His rather dramatic contortions of his body has amazed and fascinated people all over the world and over the years he has become a brand, even literally. From featuring on a leading English magazine to selling the world his patent products, there is no stopping Baba Ramdev. He evokes admiration and often laughter among people but his fame remains overwhelming.

We bring to you five of his best videos. We leave it to you to stare in awe or break into loud guffaws.

