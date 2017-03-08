WATCH: Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik’s powerful message on International Women’s Day 2017

‘In India, every Sakshi wrestles every day.’ (Source: Sakshi Malik/Twitter) ‘In India, every Sakshi wrestles every day.’ (Source: Sakshi Malik/Twitter)

The bindaas freestyle Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has always been one to reckon with. And now, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the 2016 Summer Olympics bronze medal winner has a message on girl power that reaches out to all those women who fight for themselves, their right, their dignity, their happiness – every single day of their lives.

You think I’m the only Sakshi who wrestles? asks the 24-year-old at the beginning. Actually in India, every Sakshi wrestles every day, she goes on, donning different avatars – from a policewoman, a chef, a nurse. She is every woman who breaks through stereotypes and resistance, always keeping eye on the goal. At the end, in India, ever Sakshi becomes a winner every day.

Watch the powerful video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd