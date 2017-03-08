Trending News

WATCH: Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik’s powerful message on International Women’s Day 2017

It's not the story of one Sakshi Malik, or one fight - it's about the fights every woman fights every single day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 8, 2017 12:15 pm
International Women's Day 2017, women's day, sakshi malik, sakshi malik wrestler, women wrestler, dangal, indian express, indian express news ‘In India, every Sakshi wrestles every day.’ (Source: Sakshi Malik/Twitter)

The bindaas freestyle Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has always been one to reckon with. And now, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the 2016 Summer Olympics bronze medal winner has a message on girl power that reaches out to all those women who fight for themselves, their right, their dignity, their happiness – every single day of their lives.

You think I’m the only Sakshi who wrestles? asks the 24-year-old at the beginning. Actually in India, every Sakshi wrestles every day, she goes on, donning different avatars – from a policewoman, a chef, a nurse. She is every woman who breaks through stereotypes and resistance, always keeping eye on the goal. At the end, in India, ever Sakshi becomes a winner every day.

Watch the powerful video here.

 

