WATCH: 5 Women’s Day videos that highlight important issues we should address

International Women’s Day: Here are five videos depicting women and the common notions that follow the gender. (Source: Ola/YouTube) International Women’s Day: Here are five videos depicting women and the common notions that follow the gender. (Source: Ola/YouTube)

The International Women’s Day, which is commemorated on March 8 every year, celebrates womanhood and in a unique way acknowledges the various roles played by them. From recognising their contribution to the society in various areas such as social, political, cultural, economic to the ongoing emphasises on gender equality, there is a lot that is brought out on this particular day.

While the first observance of the day was held on February 28, 1909, in New York, in 1910 March 8 was suggested at the International Woman’s Conference and from then on was known as the date to celebrate the International Woman’s Day. In many countries, Women’s Day is an official holiday. Moreover, in recent times the day in a way is also being associated with feminism and women power. Many companies, brands, agencies and more have come out with innovative ways of commemorating the day. We have curated a list of five such videos that each highlighting a different perspective on Women’s Day.

Popular comedian Sumukhi Suresh highlights stereotypes that are time and again highlighted during Women’s Day and also points out the various ways brands try to associate with the occasion. From freebies to multiple offers, here is Suresh telling the women of the world to not be taken for a ride on this Women’s Day.

An innovative way of celebrating women, Mercedes honoured iconic women who have in some way or the other have left a lasting effect on lives around them as well as the society. From academics, art to revolution, the clip is a tribute to brave women who changed history.

It is often said and believed that women are the physically weaker sex and may not be able to perform certain activities. Challenging exactly that company Les Mills has come up with a powerful video featuring women boxing and dancing, making a statement that they can do both.

Calling out on videos being put out on Women’s Day, Blush states how every woman empowering video has a certain preset mood. Stating that “unless it’s in black and white, or with wild colours, or showcasing women making strong expressions and screaming, a video celebrating International Women’s Day isn’t powerful enough,” the 2.32-minute clip comes with a strong message.

Bringing out the ongoing atrocities happening against girls and women in this world, a short 3-minute clip is spot on. From being called the weaker sex, prevalent harassment against women to being celebrated, this hard-hitting video states the irony.

What do you think about these hard-hitting videos? Tell us in the comments section below.

