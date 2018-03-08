International Women’s Day: Kashmiri girl leaves job to set up all-women bakery in Bandipora

Every year March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day. And while the day recognises the contributions of women, it goes without saying that these achievers defy norms, challenge gender stereotypes and work towards the betterment of the society in general and women in particular all throughout the year. One such example is Nida Ramzan Lone, an MSc in Information Technology, who quit her job to open an all-woman bakery in Kashmir.
Hailing from Ashtingoo village of Bandipora district, Lone started her bakery there. Speaking to ANI, Lone said, “I always wanted to do something on my own, but I had no resources. I needed a platform and it was provided to me by Aseem Foundation, a Pune-based NGO. It helped me start my project.” A computer application graduate, she added that she had the support of her family.
“My family also supported me in making my dream a reality. The cookies are made here but marketed in Mumbai, Pune and other places. The response has been amazing,” she says. About 100kg of cookies, made out of apples and walnuts and branded ‘Kashir Crush’, are produced every month. She intends to increase production in the coming years.
